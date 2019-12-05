Woman found hiding behind false wall in Harrogate drug raid, two arrested

HARROGATE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people were arrested on drug charges in Harrogate Wednesday with one of them found hiding behind a false wall.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Natasha Goins was found behind a false wall located in a bedroom of a home on Coleman Street while a SWAT team executed a search warrant in a meth sale investigation.

On December 4th, 2019 the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed a search warrant at a residence on… Posted by Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Goins was arrested along with 42-year-old Charles Langford Jr.

Both face drug-related charges and Langford faces an additional firearm charge.