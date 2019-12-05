HARROGATE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people were arrested on drug charges in Harrogate Wednesday with one of them found hiding behind a false wall.
The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Natasha Goins was found behind a false wall located in a bedroom of a home on Coleman Street while a SWAT team executed a search warrant in a meth sale investigation.
Goins was arrested along with 42-year-old Charles Langford Jr.
Both face drug-related charges and Langford faces an additional firearm charge.
- Woman found hiding behind false wall in Harrogate drug raid, two arrested
- George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin’s parents for $100M
- Cocke County authorities searching for man suspected in several burglaries
- PHOTOS: Vols get 31st straight home win
- Florida woman purchases baby shower gift, finds rifle inside the box