Woman from Ukraine missing in Mosheim, Green County Sheriff seeks public help to find her

MOSHEIM, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help locate a woman from the Ukraine who went missing in Mosheim Monday night.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigations Department posted on its Facebook page that Lyudmyla Yurmanova, 68, was last seen in her home on Weems Chapel Road in Mosheim on Monday around 6 p.m.

The post continues to say that family members went to check on her around 5 p.m. Tuesday and discovered her missing.

“Yurmanova is from the Ukraine and does not speak English, she does not have a vehicle or phone,” the post continued. “She is described as 5’2″ tall and weighs approximately 90 lbs.”

Anyone who may have seen her or has any information of her whereabouts should contact GCSD at 423-798-1800.

LATEST STORIES: