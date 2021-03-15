Man arrested in suspected DUI crash that hospitalized woman, injured child

Knoxville Police cruiser on the scene. Generic photos, WATE 6 On Your Side (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a Knoxville accident that hospitalized one person and injured a five-year-old.

Robert Norman, 24, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and leaving the scene of an accident after Knoxville Police responded to a wreck around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on I-640 East.

Investigators believe a pickup truck driven by Norman rear ended an eastbound Jeep Wrangler on I-640, causing the Jeep to hit the shoulder of Gap Road before rolling over onto the exit ramp.

The female driver of the Jeep was ejected from the vehicle and transported to UT Medical Center in critical condition. A five-year old girl found inside the vehicle and was transported to Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

When officers arrived on scene, a good Samaritan directed officers to a male walking away from the crash scene, police said. Officers detained the man without incident.

The crash remains under investigation by the KPD crash reconstruction unit.