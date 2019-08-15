Woman killed in crash with McMinn County sheriff’s deputy

One woman has died after she a car she was riding in was involved in a crash with a McMinn County sheriff’s deputy Wednesday.
Linda Greer, 56, was riding in a vehicle traveling north on Congress Parkway in Athens when the northbound car ‘apparently turned into the path’ of McMinn County sheriff’s deputy Ashley McClendon, according to a post from McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy.
Greer was killed in the collision. The driver and deputy McClendon were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Sheriff Guy called this a ‘terrible situation’, offering thoughts and prayers to the Greer family.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.