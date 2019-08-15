Woman killed in crash with McMinn County sheriff’s deputy

One woman has died after she a car she was riding in was involved in a crash with a McMinn County sheriff’s deputy Wednesday.

Linda Greer, 56, was riding in a vehicle traveling north on Congress Parkway in Athens when the northbound car ‘apparently turned into the path’ of McMinn County sheriff’s deputy Ashley McClendon, according to a post from McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy.

Greer was killed in the collision. The driver and deputy McClendon were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Sheriff Guy called this a ‘terrible situation’, offering thoughts and prayers to the Greer family.

Press ReleaseJoe Guy, Sheriff, McMinn CoMcMinn Woman Killed in Car Crash Involving McMinn Sheriff CarA woman was… Posted by Sheriff Joe Guy on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.