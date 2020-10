GREENEVILLE (WATE) – A woman was killed in an apartment fire Sunday morning in Greeneville.

The victim was identified as 67-year-old Lynn Graham.

The fire happened on Crestview Terrace Apartments on TN-70 Hwy.

Graham lived in the apartment alone. She was married to the late Captain Everett Graham, who retired from GPD, and the mother of Greene County Sheriff Deputy Ricky Graham.

The fire is under investigation at this time.