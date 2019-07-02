Woman left $5,000 tip for waitress on boyfriend’s credit card after they got into argument, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police say a woman was angry when her boyfriend wouldn’t fly her home to New York, so she charged more than $5,000 on his credit card, according to an affidavit.

Police said Serina Wolfe, 24, of Buffalo, New York, and her boyfriend got into an argument because she wanted to buy a plane ticket using a credit card in his name.

Wolfe’s boyfriend refused to do this and placed a hold on the card, but once it was removed on June 27, she made a $55.37 purchase at Clear Sky Cafe, 490 Mandalay Avenue, with a $5,000 tip, police said.

When asked, Wolfe denied making the purchase and her boyfriend reported the charge as fraudulent.

His credit card company notified Clear Sky of the purchase, but the restaurant had already paid the waitress her $5,000 tip.

Detectives say Wolfe later admitted to using the credit card to pay for the expensive meal and handed them the card that she used.

Wolfe’s boyfriend told police he believed she was intoxicated at the time.

Wolfe was arrested and charged with grand theft. She is being held at the Pinellas County Jail on a $2,000 bond.