KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman who may be in the Knoxville area.

Megan Mills, 31, was last seen on Monday, Jan. 31. Investigators reported she left in a 2011 Kia Forte with a Tennessee license plate CGM-369.

She is described as 5’10”, weighing 200 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.

A social media post from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said that Mills could possibly be in the Knoxville area and she has family in California and Oklahoma.

Anyone with information should call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 865-471-6000.