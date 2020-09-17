Woman pleads guilty to facilitation of 2017 Loudon County murder

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – One of the suspects charged in connection to a 2017 murder investigation in Loudon County has pleaded guilty.

Laqueena Brown admitted her responsibility in facilitating the murder of 53-year-old James Johnson Jr. Brown was sentenced to serve 22 years in exchange for her felony murder, aggravated burglary and robbery charges against her to be dropped.

Three people were charged in the death of Johnson. The other two co-defendants, Christopher Orr and Clarence Porter have trials set on May 11, 2021 and June 1, 2021.

Brown admitted in her plea that she called Porter and Orr to assist her in getting property and money from Johnson that she claimed Johnson owed her. Brown was not the shooter in the murder, but she waited outside.

We’re told she will receive credit for the three years she’s already served.