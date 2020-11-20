Woman rescued from camper after fire breaks out at Dandridge home

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Firefighters rescued an elderly woman near a burning home in Dandridge Friday morning.

The Dandridge Fire Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s responded to the reported house fire on Sinjcon Lane around 10:30 a.m. There were also a woman in a nearby camper next to the house.

Firefighters found the elderly woman inside the camper and were able to get her out.

No injuries have been reported at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.