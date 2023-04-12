KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police officials say a woman has died after a multivehicle crash along I-140W in Knox County Wednesday morning. She had reportedly been riding a personal electric scooter in a travel lane of the interstate.

The crash was reported by the Tennessee Department of Transportation at 5:47 a.m. near mile marker 7 along westbound Pellissippi Parkway, which is near the Northshore exit. Emergency crews responded to the scene and traffic was delayed and congested for hours.

In a social media update shared later Wednesday morning, KPD stated that “a woman riding a personal electric scooter in a travel lane of I-140W for unknown reasons was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The involved vehicle remained on scene.”

KPD also said crash reconstruction personnel are leading the investigation.