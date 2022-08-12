This story has been updated to include the ages and charges of the juveniles and another robbery that took place on Tuesday, August 9.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Memphis Police say a woman who shot a man during an attempted robbery later admitted to committing several robberies with kids.

Memphis Police say 19-year-old Abrianna Taylor and two juveniles were arrested Wednesday.

Police say a man was shot on Morlye Street at around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The victim reportedly told police he was shot while being robbed by a man and woman.

According to police, the victim said both suspects were armed, but the woman was the one who shot him. The suspects drove away in a gray car.

Memphis Police say the victim is currently in the hospital with a collapsed lung and internal bleeding. Police say he was on a ventilator until Wednesday.

Memphis Police say officers also responded to a robbery on Tuesday but this time it was on Rhodes Avenue.

According to police, a black newer model sedan was drove past a man twice in the area of Getwell and Barron Road before a male and a female got out of the vehicle and approached him. The male reportedly walked beside him and demanded money while the female pointed a gun at him.

The suspects got away with the victim’s phone and wallet.

Wednesday, Memphis Police responded to reports of multiple robberies near Getwell and Kimball. Police say the suspect was driving a black Hyundai Sonata.

Officers spotted the suspect’s car on Elliston Road and tried to pull it over, but the suspect took off. Police say the suspect crashed into the back of another vehicle.

Officers took the suspect, identified as Abrianna Taylor, into custody.

Investigators say officers were also told that two juveniles ran out of the car and jumped into a canal near the Cherry Apartments. Officers found the 14-year-olds and arrested them after a brief foot chase.

One of the juveniles was armed with a gun when he was arrested, according to police.

Police say Taylor waived her rights and confessed to the shooting on Morlye Street. According to police, Taylor also admitted to committing several robberies with the two juveniles on Wednesday.

Taylor reportedly told investigators she gave one of the kids a gun.

Investigators also determined that Lashuna Taylor, Abrianna’s mother, was the alleged driver of the Sonata when the robberies were committed.

Abrianna Taylor has been charged with especially aggravated robbery, providing handguns to juveniles, contributing to delinquency of a minor, criminal facilitation of aggravated robbery and evading arrest.

Lashuna Taylor was charged with attempted aggravated robber, aggravated robbery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, child abuse and neglect or endangerment, and driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked.

One of the 14-year-old was charged with attempted robbery, possession of a handgun by a juvenile, evading arrest on foot along with additional charges that were added on Thursday including two counts of aggravated robbery and especially aggravated.

The other juvenile was charged with attempted robbery, aggravated robbery, possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and evading arrest on foot.

Investigators said it is believed that the suspects are also responsible for some unreported robberies in the Hispanic communities.