Woman shot and killed in Tellico Plains, man charged with criminal homicide

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) – One man is in custody following a deadly shooting in Monroe County.

Sheriff’s office deputies responded to the shooting Saturday night on Rivendell road in Tellico Plains.

They found a man and woman both suffering from single gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect, Daniel Holloman, was found at the scene suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken into custody and charged with criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide and possession of a firearm.

The victim’s names have not yet been released.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.



