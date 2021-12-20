KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Investigators are still working to identify a woman seen with a suspect in a fatal assault at a North Knoxville gas station on Dec. 13.

Knoxville Police responded to the Pilot gas station at 2518 N. Broadway just after 1:30 a.m. in Dec. 13. Officers found 43-year-old Branden Lenz unresponsive near the parking lot of the station. He was transported to UT Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.



Photos: Knoxville Police Department

The investigation shows that Lenz was struck by an unidentified man, who was with the pictured woman, following a confrontation. The two fled the scene prior to officer arrival and neither have been identified at this time.

A KPD release states the woman has a cleft lip and is believed to be homeless. Investigators said she frequents the Pilot where the assault occurred.

There are four ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

