KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a woman in reference to a suspected overdose death that occurred last month.

An investigation remains ongoing into a suspected overdose death that occurred at an E. Scott Avenue apartment on Feb. 14. KPD investigators are seeking to identify a woman seen in two photos.



Photos: Knoxville Police Department

There are four ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

A KPD post said the woman’s name could be Vickie or Victoria. If you have any information on the woman, you’re asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.