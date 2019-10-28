Woman speaks out after multiple shots fired at her car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a woman’s car was shot multiple times early Saturday.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Oct. 26 on the 6700 block of Ellesmere Drive. Officers made contact with the victim, a 29-year-old female, who was unharmed in the incident.

The victim does not want to be identified for safety reasons.

She said she was making her way home when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at her vehicle while she was driving on Wexford Lane.

“I thought I was going to die,” the victim said.

“I thought that from the storms I was running over sticks and debris that had fallen from all the rain. I was convinced that’s what it was because there was no way somebody would be shooting at me.

“That was never a thought that crossed my mind.”

Upon investigation, officers found multiple bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle and discovered multiple spent shell casings in the area.

The commotion woke residents that live nearby.

“I thought they hit a car that was parked on the side of the street because sometimes they’ll park on the side of the street. But it wasn’t that,” Thomas Clayton, who lives close to the scene, said.

The victim says life for her is different in every way imaginable.

“I’m still having anxieties. I’m still not able to go down certain roads, I don’t want to be around a lot of people, but I know that in time eventually I’ll be myself again,” the victim said.

The incident is currently under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit. The report number for the incident is 19-044465. You can contact KPD’s crime hotline at 865-215-7212. Callers can remain anonymous.