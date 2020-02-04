Closings
Woman wanted for questioning after fentanyl, ecstasy found in candy box on Millersville road

(Courtesy: Millersville Police Department)

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Millersville police are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman wanted for questioning after ecstasy and fentanyl were found inside a candy box on the side of a road.

Police said the drugs, which were shaped like “Hello Kitty” candies, were located around noon Monday on Skyline Drive.

(Courtesy: Millersville Police Department)

Officers said Tuesday that 22-year-old Jesseka Sereniti Story was wanted for questioning in the incident.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Millersville police at 615-859-2758.

