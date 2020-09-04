Woman who died in February gets letter saying she’s positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) — Family members of a woman who died seven months ago say they received a letter this week claiming their loved one tested positive for COVID-19.
What’s even more confusing is Sandra Whittington passed away in February before COVID-19 had been detected in Tennessee. She died in hospice care of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to WATN-TV.
“I’m just having a hard time understanding how they can say someone has COVID-19 when they are not even alive,” her son Troy Whittington said in an interview with WATN.
Whittingham said the notice from the local health department said his mother was tested on June 20 and that test came back positive.
“On her death certificate, it was stated she died, what the cause of death was, and it was not COVID-19. It was COPD,” Whittington said in the interview.
The Shelby County Health Department has since apologized for the error.
Even with the apology, Whittington can’t help but question why it took two months for results of the alleged June 20 test to be sent out.
“We’re talking two months later,” he said to WATN. “She needs to be quarantined for 10, well we’ve got 60 days from the time of the test to get the letter out to her, which is unacceptable.”
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: More than 159K confirmed, probable COVID-19 cases reported by TDH
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Governor won’t say whether he would get COVID-19 vaccination
- TDOE to launch new COVID-19 District Information Dashboard
- White House order to halt evictions through December starts Friday
- Amnesty International: Mexico has most healthcare worker deaths due to COVID-19
- Experts urge flu shots to limit strain on health care system
- Health officials worry Labor Day could prompt another virus surge
- Tennessee changing way COVID-19 cases, close contacts are determined
- Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases reach 159,546 with 1,815 deaths
- TDOE to launch COVID-19 dashboard next week
- Knox County Health Department offers optimism, caution ahead of Labor Day weekend
- University of Tennessee identifies 6th, 7th COVID-19 clusters at sororities
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 3 new deaths, most in one day since July
- Jobless claims fall to 881,000 but layoffs remain elevated