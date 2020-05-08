Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame announces reopening date

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With safety top of mind, the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame announced Friday its reopening date for next month.

According to WBHOF, it is following guidelines from the state and county health departments in considering the reopening date of June 1.

WBHOF closed its doors on March 16 to support the mitigation of the spread of COVID-19. Now, the WBHOF said it’s taken the Tennessee Pledge, the state’s initiative and guidelines for a phased reopening of the economy, “to ensure that safe practices are being followed upon reopening.”

The following measures will be in effect:

Only one entrance from the parking lot on Hill Avenue to the WBHOF will be utilized.

Staff will be wearing masks and will ask that visitors wear masks while at the hall.

It will have increased cleaning and sanitizing to protect staff and visitors.

Safe social distancing — 6 feet apart — will be practiced by WBHOF staff and visitors.

Staff members will be tested prior to work to ensure they are not sick, and guests are asked to not come to the WBHOF if they are sick or have been in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

The WBHOF will follow Knox County Health Department guidelines for 50% capacity, and 10 guests per event.

