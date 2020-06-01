Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame reopens after 2.5 month closure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame is planning to reopen Monday with new safety measures in place.

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame closed its doors on March 16 in support of efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The hall is following the Tennessee Pledge guidelines to ensure safe practices are being followed.

The only entrance to the hall will be the entrance on Hill Avenue starting Monday. Team members will be wearing masks and ask that visitors also wear masks while at the hall.

There will also be extra testing and cleaning measures in place. Only 50 percent capacity will be permitted to enter the hall and events will be limited to 10 guests or less.

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame announced that the 2020 Induction Ceremony, scheduled for June 13, 2020, has been postponed and will be rescheduled for next year.