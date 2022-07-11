CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — County road crews have their work cut out for them this week after several roadways were washed out due to recent rainfall.

“Quite a few issues,” Campbell County Road Superintendent Ron Dilbeck said. “We’ve basically worked around the clock since yesterday evening, non-stop.”

Damage along Cedar Creek Road is rather extensive. Late Sunday, it was down to one lane.

Dilbeck said, “Basically, we just had a flash flood. In the areas we live in, we have a lot of steep terrain and just the roads, and the ditches, and the culverts will not carry the water when it rains like that.”

Just up from Cedar Creek Road, Mill Road where Campbell County Rural Fire Station No. 4 is, also has some damage.

Destruction wasn’t a stranger to Forks Grove Road either.

“We haven’t had to do any rescues or anything,” Dilbeck said. “But we’ve had a lot of trees down through this part of the county. We worked all night cutting trees basically.”

Roadways are safe to drive on in Campbell County, but drivers are urged to be careful.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

Dilbeck added, “There’s still the possibility you can run across a tree or some debris in the road just use caution.”