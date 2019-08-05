Work on new 50-acre Sevierville water park to begin this week

Crews are scheduled to break ground on a new water park in Sevierville on Tuesday.

Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks officials and Sevierville Mayor Robert Fox will officially break ground on the site of the upcoming 50-acre waterpark on Tuesday, August 6.

Soaky Mountain Water Park is a new 50-acre outdoor attraction. It will feature a 35,000 square foot wave pool, an adventure pool with a water obstacle course and four large slide complexes.

Other rides will include a water coaster, a tower raft ride and several tube and body slides.

The park plans to be open in May-August, with special days in mid-September.

Pricing for entrance to the park has not been determined yet.

