FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — A man working on a 175-foot flagpole outside of Dallas got stuck and had to be rescued Monday.
Motorists along Interstate Highway 35 witnessed the rescue as a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter crew came to the worker’s aid, reported KTVT.
He was later taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for burns from the pole rigging. The Farmers Branch fire chief said the worker also suffered from dehydration from the heat.
He is expected to fully recover and return to his hometown of Denver.
LATEST STORIES:
- Authorities: ‘Foul Play’ involved in disappearance of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen
- Sen. Alexander calls on Congress to prepare now for next pandemic, COVID-19 second wave
- Medic seeking plasma donations from previous COVID-19 positive patients, adopts new FDA donor wait periods
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Cases rise by 750 as new hotspots develop in East Tennessee
- Worker rescued after getting stuck on 175-foot flagpole in Texas