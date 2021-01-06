World leaders react as pro-Trump rioters storm U.S. Capitol: ‘Disgraceful scenes’

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Images of angry pro-Trump demonstrators storming the U.S. Capitol Wednesday prompted stunned reactions from leaders around the world, as well as within the United States.

In a raucous, out-of-control scene, protesters fought past police and breached the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags as they marched through the halls. One person was reported shot at the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the situation. That person’s condition was unknown.

“Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted. “The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”

Lawmakers had to be rushed from the building, interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory as trespassers breached building security.

Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland, tweeted that the “scenes from the Capitol are utterly horrifying.”

Micheál Martin, the prime minister of Ireland, tweeted that he was watching the developments in the U.S. “with great concern and dismay.”

Some political leaders within the U.S. recoiled at the events in Washington D.C.

New York Rep. Ritchie Torres called it “the greatest assault on American democracy in the modern history of our country.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan called it a “heinous and violent assault on the heart of our democracy.”

South Carolina Senator and Trump ally Lindsey Graham called the siege on the Capitol a “national embarrassment.”

I support peaceful protests but not violence and destruction. People need to leave the Capitol now!



Trump issued a restrained call for peace well after the melee was underway but did not urge supporters to disperse. Earlier he had egged them on to march to Capitol Hill. He later issued a video statement purportedly to urge his supporters to stand down, during which he also repeated unfounded claims of a stolen election.

Wednesday’s ordinarily mundane procedure of Congress certifying a new president was always going to be extraordinary, with Republican supporters of Trump vowing to protest results of an election that they have baselessly insisted was reversed by fraud. But even the unusual deliberations, which included the Republican vice president and Senate majority leader defying Trump’s demands, were quickly overtaken.

The protesters abruptly interrupted the congressional proceedings in an eerie scene that featured official warnings directing people to duck under their seats for cover and put on gas masks after tear gas was used in the Capitol Rotunda.

Reporters and anchors described scenes of bedlam and fear, questioning how security and the nation’s leaders did not anticipate it.

“This is so, so embarrassing for the United States of America,” CNN’s Wolf Blitzer said.

Television networks had gathered to watch the congressional debate over the election but their cameras quickly turned to ominous scenes outside the building as a crowd that had listened to an angry speech by Trump marched to the building.

As demonstrators climbed steps and penetrated the Capitol, it quickly flew out of control.

“The mob has overtaken the process of trying to certify the electoral college,” said Fox News Channel reporter Chad Pergram. “Security here at the U.S. Capitol has failed.”

“How were you not prepared for this?” NBC News’ Katy Tur said.

“That is not Ukraine, that is not Belarus,” ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos said as images of people banging on the U.S. Capitol door played.

Some anchors were quick to assign blame: CNN’s Jake Tapper said it was violence incited by Trump, his supporters and leaders of the congressional effort to challenge the electoral college vote, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri.

“It’s an absolutely disgraceful moment in United States history and there are specific villains,” Tapper said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.