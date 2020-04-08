World reacts to the death of John Prine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Beloved singer/songwriter John Prine died in Nashville Tuesday after a battle with COVID-19, his family confirms.

Prine, a country folk-singer and songwriter for nearly five decades, was hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on March 26. He had since been placed in ICU and put on a ventilator and reportedly had pneumonia in both of his lungs. He was 73 years old.

The impact he had on the culture of Nashville and across the world is immeasurable.

Over here on E Street, we are crushed by the loss of John Prine. John and I were "New Dylans" together in the early 70s and he was never anything but the lovliest guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send our love and prayers to his family. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) April 8, 2020

Words can't even come close.

I'm crushed by the loss of my dear friend, John. My heart and love go out to Fiona and all the family. For all of us whose hearts are breaking, we will keep singing his songs and holding him near. @JohnPrineMusic — Bonnie Raitt (@TheBonnieRaitt) April 8, 2020

Watch him go. Never saw anybody happier to be onstage. https://t.co/Wj3mPQbMwo — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) April 8, 2020

The great John Prine has passed away from the virus. He showed me how to “let it rip” when it comes to songwriting. There’s a huge hole in the music world tonight. John did it best. RIP -T — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) April 8, 2020

Saddened tonight by the loss of legendary songwriter John Prine … — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) April 8, 2020

Now John Prine. What a beautiful songwriter; all those warm songs that cut their own path through a tangled world. I love him. Corona got him too. R.I.P. https://t.co/zSx8AnVgil — Flea (@flea333) April 8, 2020

Blow up your TV

Throw away your paper

Move to the country

Build you a home

Plant a little garden

Eat a lot of peaches

Try and find jesus

On your own



Safe travels, John Prine — colin meloy (@colinmeloy) April 8, 2020

Just give me one thing I can hold on to. I'm just heartbroken. #johnprine — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) April 8, 2020