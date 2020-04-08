World reacts to the death of John Prine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Beloved singer/songwriter John Prine died in Nashville Tuesday after a battle with COVID-19, his family confirms.
Prine, a country folk-singer and songwriter for nearly five decades, was hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on March 26. He had since been placed in ICU and put on a ventilator and reportedly had pneumonia in both of his lungs. He was 73 years old.
The impact he had on the culture of Nashville and across the world is immeasurable.
