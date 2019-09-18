World’s Fair Park performance lawn renamed to honor Knoxville mayor

The performance lawn at Knoxville’s World’s Fair Park has a new name.

Randy Tyree was mayor of Knoxville when the 1982 World’s Fair came to town and now the performance lawn has been named the Randy Tyree Performance Lawn.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero says this all came from her request to the public property naming committee to honor the man she described as “instrumental in building community support for the World’s Fair.”

“I thought because of his special prominence with the World’s Fair that it would be appropriate to name our newly renovated and upgraded performance lawn in his honor,” Mayor Rogero said.

Mayor Rogero also applauded Tyree’s contribution to bringing the World’s Fair to Knoxville.