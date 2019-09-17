Wounded soldiers to embark on 101-mile bike ride

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — A group of wounded soldiers from Army posts in Kentucky and Georgia are biking 101 miles beginning at Fort Campbell later this month.

Fort Campbell says the event is called “Where Heroes Rendezvous” and will begin on Sept. 27.

The ride will include more than 70 wounded, ill and injured soldiers from Fort Campbell, Fort Stewart, Georgia, and Fort Benning, Georgia, along with other veterans and volunteers.

Riders have been training for the ride since April. The route will run through Clarksville, Tennessee, and several counties in Kentucky.

Community members who want to support can cheer for riders at planned cheer points at Indian Hills Elementary School, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, the 101st Airborne Division’s headquarters and the Warrior Transition Battalion Headquarters.