Wreaths Across America volunteers needed for Knoxville recycling event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Wreaths across America now looking for volunteers for a recycling event this weekend.

Last month, wreaths were placed at the graves of thousands of East Tennessee veterans to honor their service and their sacrifice.

Now, volunteers are needed to disassemble more than 7,700 wreaths so they can be recycled.

The metal parts going to a recycler while the greenery will be shredded and used as mulch at local schools and cemeteries.

This volunteer event happening this Friday and Saturday. If you can help, you’re asked to meet at the Knoxville Rescue Squad Station number 3 off of Governor John Sevier Highway either day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The rescue squad saying you should wear heavy work gloves and bring a pair of pliers if possible.