Wrong-way driver arrested in Campbell County after THP pursuit

One man is facing several charges after leading Tennessee Highway Patrol officers on a chase while driving on the wrong side of the road.

THP responded to a report of a reckless driver just after 1 p.m. Monday. Troopers found a blue sedan traveling north in the southbound lanes along I-75 in Anderson County.

As THP attempted to catch up to the car, It sped up and early caused several crashes.

Once the road was clear enough. We’re told THP used evasive measures to try and stop the car. It then traveled into a median before continuing south in the northbound lanes.

Anderson County deputies later took over the chase. The car was finally stopped when it drove off the road and crashed along Oak Grove Road in Campbell County.

Ziere Edward Rodolph, 22, is facing several charges including evading arrest, reckless endangerment and driving while intoxicated.

No injuries are being reported and we’re told Rodolph was taken into custody without incident.