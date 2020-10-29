Wrongful death lawsuit seeking $25 million filed against Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The family of a man shot and killed by a Hamblen County Sheriff’s deputy is now suing the county and the sheriff.

Anthony Zapier, 19, was killed last October after the deputy responded to a report of a vehicle crash. According to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Zapier was being disorderly and was armed with a gun. The lawsuit alleges Zapier was unarmed at the time of the shooting.

The lawsuit alleges that deputies used excessive force and had improper training. Zapier’s family is also suing for wrongful death, battery and negligence. The lawsuit seeks $25 million dollars in damages.