WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair honored by TN House of Representatives

World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer Ric Flair was recognized by the TN House of Representatives with a resolution.

The resolution is titled HR85. In the resolution it states that Flair is a Memphis native and has enjoyed a forty-year career in professional wrestling in several different promotions, including World Championship Wrestling.

The resolution reads in part, ” WHEREAS, Ric Flair, the “Stylin’, profilin’, limosine-riding, jet-flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin’ and dealin’ son of a gun,” made his WWE debut in 1992 by winning the Royal Rumble and subsequently claiming the WWE championship.”

The resolution ends by saying that the House of Representatives of the one hundred eleventh General Assembly of the State of Tennessee honors and congratulates Ric Flair on his long and decorated career in professional wrestling and sports entertainment.

The full resolution is below.