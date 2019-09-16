WWE Monday Night Raw returns to Knoxville

World Wrestling Entertainment is making it’s way to East Tennessee tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw is back in Knoxville once again.

Fans will get the chance to see wrestling favs like Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Bobby Lashley and many more. Don’t miss tonight’s double main event as Seth Rollins and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch face off against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans and Ricochet takes on AJ Styles for the United States Championship.

We're joined by WWE stars @LukeGallowsWWE and @KarlAndersonWWE ahead of WWE Monday Night Raw in Knoxville! https://t.co/XGs6qYnlnF — WATE 6 On Your Side (@6News) September 16, 2019

It’s all happening at the Thompson-Boling Arena Monday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20.