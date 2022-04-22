NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A five-time world champion in the world of wrestling stopped in Nashville Thursday.

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre surprised dozens of Special Olympic athletes who take part of the Metro Parks DisABILITIES program.

McIntyre spent time with the athletes greeting them, answering questions and taking pictures with them at the Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville. He even picked up some weights and worked out with the group. Before he left, he also passed out a memento to remember the occasion – their very own wrestling belts.

“It’s always been very important to me to give back where we can,” said McIntyre. “As WWE superstars we make such an impact on people’s lives.”

McIntyre frequently takes part in Unified Special Olympics activities throughout the country.

“It was finding where I can make the biggest difference and where it would touch me most and make the most difference,” he told News 2. “Speaking with our community area they felt that Special Olympics was a good fit for Drew McIntyre, and it’s been a perfect fit. I’ve loved every second of what we’ve done.”

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre meets with Special Olympics in Nashville. (WKRN photo)

McIntyre will be part of SummerSlam, which kicks off July 30th from Nissan Stadium.

This is the first time the series will be held in Nashville.

Tickets for SummerSlam go on sale this Friday, April 23, from the Ticketmaster.

You can expect more WWE community events in the weeks leading up to the big event.

Meanwhile, if you cannot wait till the summer to see some WWE superstars in Tennessee, then you’ll have to make a trip to Knoxville. WWE Raw is going to be at Thompson Boling Arena in Knoxville Monday, April 25th.