WWII veteran walking across America from Georgia to California

(CNN) — A 95-year-old American hero is walking across the country for the second time.

Ernest Andrus began his journey in Saint Simons Island, Georgia on March 16.

He says he plans to make it through every state in the country.

The last time he did this, it took him two years.

Right now, he’s covering 13 miles a week and says he would be 100 by the time he’s done.

But Andrus said he’ll keep going for as long as he has to, and he’s doing so with a clear purpose in mind.

“We should know that freedom is not free and what it takes to keep this country free. We were called on to do our part and generations before us all had to do their part and the future generations are probably going to have to do their part,” he says.

You can learn more about Ernie’s run at coast2coastruns.com.