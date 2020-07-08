Yarnell Road bridge in Knox County to close for repairs after ‘critical’ assessment

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A 60-year-old bridge in Northwest Knox County could be closed for up to six months for repairs after a recent inspection by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The Knox County Engineering & Public Works Department will close the Yarnell Road bridge in the Northwest part of the county beginning Friday, July 10, in order to begin repairs that could take up to six months. The almost 60-year-old bridge, which spans 27 feet over Hickory Road, sits just east of Everett Road.

A detour has been set up to reroute motorists from Buttermilk Road to Marietta Church Road.

A detour map of upcoming construction on the Yarnell Road bridge.

Source: Office of Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs

“We don’t anticipate a lot of inconvenience by this closure and detour as the traffic volume on the road over the bridge is only about 2,000 cars per day,” Snowden said.

All Knox County bridges are inspected by the Tennessee Department of Transportation every two years. TDOT inspectors recently downgraded the Yarnell Road bridge from “fair” to “critical.” Bridges are classified as good, fair, poor, serious or critical.

State officials said the settlement in the bridge deck indicates that the supporting beam has begun to lose structural integrity.

“The type of beam used in this bridge is common for bridges built at this time and this one deteriorated very quickly. It isn’t used anymore because it is very problematic for failure.” Knox County Engineering and Public Works Director Jim Snowden

The project will cost about $250,000, according to a Knox County release. The bridge’s structural beams and deck will be removed and replaced.

“The Engineering team working on this bridge is incredibly knowledgeable and capable,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “I know they will work as efficiently as they can to ensure that this bridge is safe for traffic as quickly as possible.”