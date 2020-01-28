Yassin’s Falafel House back to normal after smoke bomb leads downtown restaurant to evacuate Monday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Yassin’s Falafel House downtown location is back to normal after a smoke bomb led to the restaurant’s evacuation on Monday night.

The Knoxville Police and Knoxville Fire departments responded to a call around 8:45 p.m. for a complaint that a lit smoke bomb was placed in the lobby. The KFD extinguished the device.

According to the KPD report, it did not appear to be any damage to the restaurant.

The restaurant said no one was harmed and apologized on Facebook and Twitter to its customers saying, “We don’t know why someone would do this.” The social media accounts included the hashtag #allweneedisloveplusfalafel in their posts.

The KPD is investigating a similar incident that happened 30 minutes earlier. Knox County dispatch received a call from a complainant saying fireworks were being shot off near the old Knox County Courthouse on Main Street, a block away from Yassin’s Falafel House.

An officer found firework casings in the street between the Knoxville City-County Building and the Howard H. Baker, Jr. U.S. Courthouse.

It is not clear if the restaurant was specifically targeted or if the two events are related.

The popular restaurant, named “The Nicest Place in America” by Reader’s Digest in 2018, just finished renovations this month.

It was also named to America’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2020 by Yelp.