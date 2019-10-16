Yassin’s Falafel, Strata-G nominated for Chamber’s Dream Big Awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce announced two local businesses were selected as finalists for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce 2019 Dream Big Awards.

Yassin’s Falafel House is a finalists in the Minorty-Owned Business category, while engineering firm Strata-G is a Small Business of the Year finalist.

We are thrilled that two of our Chamber Members have been selected as finalists for the @USChamber's 2019 Dream Big Awards, which honors and recognizes the very best in American small business. Congratulations to @Yassin_Falafel & @StrataG! Read more: https://t.co/Ofthw1Klss pic.twitter.com/gBsG55zbk9 — Knoxville Chamber (@knoxchamber) October 15, 2019

Other categories include Veteran-Owned Business, Women-Owned Business, Emerging Business, Green/Sustainable Business and Young Entrepreneur.

The CO-Summit, hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, is happening Wednesday and Thursday in Washington, D.C. that will feature keynote speakers, networking events and awards gala.

The awards honor and recognize “the very best in American small business” annually at the Summit for Small and Growing Businesses; honoring the achievements of small businesses and highlighting their contributions to America’s economic growth.

Owner of the “Nicest Place in America,” Yassin Terou, said Wednesday if his business wins the $25,000 grand prize, he would use some of the money to invest in a program he’s started to help those who formerly experienced homelessness find jobs.

The gala honoring the nominees and finalists was set for Wednesday night in Washington, D.C.