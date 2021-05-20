Years-long feud between neighbors leads to mattock attack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A years-long feud between neighbors came to a boil Tuesday when one hit the other in the face with a hand tool.

Cody Massengill says he’s had a problem with his neighbor, Jed Elshant for years. He says all the issues stem from disagreements over the driveway they share. It leads to both of their homes. He says officers have been called to their property on several occasions

Several neighbors also say they’ve had issues with Elshant for at least two or three years.

Cody says Tuesday’s incident started when he and his nephew were building a chicken coop when Jed Elshant drove up and allegedly charged toward them.

“He speed walks straight to where I’m at. I’m carrying brush over to the pile, he pushes me like a mack truck hit me and I did not see that coming,” Massengill said. “I fell back on the brush and he said you will die mf-er. And I sprung up to keep him from hitting me in the head and he got me in my jaw.”

The tool that Jed used to hit Cody was a mattock. It’s similar to a pickaxe. Cody suffered injuries to the side of his face.

“He took my mattock from me when he pushed me down and immediately swung into my face,” Massengill said. “My ear, my head, my face, my teeth, it all hurts. I can’t even eat still. I can’t even drink because it hurts so bad.”

These two not only share a driveway but a criminal record. In June of 2020, both men were charged after an altercation near their shared property. Cody was charged with aggravated assault, Jed was charged with criminal trespassing.

“My felony came with good intentions he was running onto the property, he got into the kids’ faces screaming and hollering. My intentions was to put him off the property, I’m not trying to do life in prison,” Massengill said.

After Tuesday’s attack, Jed Elshant was charged with attempted first-degree murder. His next court date is June 3.