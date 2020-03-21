YMCA holds registration for Emergency Child Care Camps

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The YMCA is now holding registration for Emergency Child Care Camps, amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The YMCA of East Tennessee is a long-time provider of licensed, high-quality child care in the community.

” While our 17 after school child care programs are out of service due to the local school system closure, trained and experienced YMCA child care staff are available to provide safe, high-quality child care in alternate locations beginning Monday, March 23rd,” said YMCA in a release.

The camp will take place Monday through Friday 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

It’ll cost $19 per day for members of the Y and $23 per day for community members.

The camp is for school-aged children only in current grades K-5.

The locations of the child care camps are:

Cansler Family YMCA (Downtown/East Knoxville)

North Side YMCA (Halls)

West Towne Christian Church (West Knoxville, Middlebrook Pk between Ball Camp and Cedar Bluff)

West Side YMCA (West Knoxville near West Hills)

More information on the camp can be found here.