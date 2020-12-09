You Ask, 6 Answers: “Why did I have to get line at 5 a.m. for a COVID-19 test?”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Long lines that started before the sun was up, no guarantees of actually getting a COVID-19 test, and uncertainty about the accessibility of tests in the midst of this most current surge.

Those concerns and questions came to the WATE Facebook inbox, Report It! inbox, and directly to WATE 6 On Your Side Reporter Madisen Keavy through Twitter direct messages, Instagram stories, and Facebook comments.

Concern about COVID-19 testing availability could be based on reports that show rapid tests are in short supply as the U.S. heads into the winter months. That information, from ABC News and a survey of 47 states and territories conducted by the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office in their latest report on the CARES Act.

In East Tennessee, one specific experience was shared most often in the last month. People who needed to be tested would show up to a testing location before sunrise, wait in line for a specific appointment time, and get a test if they were within the first 50 people.

Otherwise, many told us, they were turned away and told to come back the next day.

The experiences, like that described above, happened at two locations in East Tennessee: American Family Care in Alcoa and American Family Care on Cedar Bluff.

One viewer, who didn’t want to be named for privacy reasons but shared their experience, said they got in line at AFC Cedar Bluff by 7:45 a.m., 15 minutes before it was officially open, and there was already 40 people in line. They said by the time they got the test and left, it was 5 p.m.

Another experience at the AFC in Alcoa on Hunters Crossing. A line formed by 6 a.m., and only the first 50 people received tests that day, according to Katie Proud, who found the AFC Alcoa location after an online search for rapid COVID-19 tests near Knoxville.

Why am I waiting before sunrise?

The short answer: two American Family Care locations in East Tennessee are owned by corporate. That company is based in Alabama. Those locations run testing differently than the locally-owned AFC locations in Fountain City, Farragut, Knoxville (Kingston Pike), Sevierville, and on Chapman Highway.

A spokesperson for the five locally-owned AFC Urgent Care locations said the only difference she could speak to is that the corporate-owned locations are walk-in only and have around a 50 test limit per day.

That is the “why”, when WATE viewers asked about lines forming outside of the AFC Alcoa and Cedar Bluff locations. When tests are first come, first serve and limited to around 50 people a day, lines form.

Should I be worried about getting a COVID-19 test if I need one?

The short answer, based on checking urgent care clinics websites, calling offices to check availability, and viewer input on successful testing experiences in East Tennessee — if you need a test, healthcare providers can get you one.

Advice from one healthcare provider: make an appointment, if you can. Right now, those five locally-owned AFC urgent care clinics allow appointments to be scheduled up to a week in advance.

The local locations test with appointments and walk-ins if you have symptoms.Those 5 locally owned AFC locations takes anywhere between 75-100 COVID-19 test appointments a day, depending on what staff they have available.

Anyone can walk-in, but expect a longer wait time. Those waiting are asked to do so in their car, they will be called when the healthcare team is ready.

WATE 6 On Your Side viewers gave personal reviews of COVID-19 testing locations that they recommend, we’ve compiled those in a list below. If you have an experience you want to share, tell us about it.

Urgent Family Care, Lovell Road, Knoxville

Greene Valley, through the Greene Co. Health Department: “No appointment needed. I got tested last Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. right when they were about to close down for the day and I had my results back by the following day around 4 p.m., so a little over 24 hours.”

Walk-In Clinic at Fort Sanders West, Trinity Medical

Morgan County Health Department: “ I was able to get one at the Morgan County Health Center and it was a pretty quick test. The results, however, took a week to show up in the mail but they were easy to understand.”

Roane Co. Health Department

WATE 6 On Your Side Reporter Madisen Keavy also called the Knox County Health Department to check for available appointments. Because they are walk-in only, there are tests available.

You can schedule a COVID-19 test online through AFC Urgent Care Chapman Highway online. There are also links to other locations listed in this article to schedule a test.