6 On Your Side Answers: Finding the best Black Friday deals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The best bargain-hunting days of the year are just around the corner, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Shoppers looking to save big this Friday are advised to do their homework in advance to find the best products at the best prices.

Some stores are making certain Black Friday items are available days in advance this year.

Already you’ve seen the commercials on TV and online, along with ads in the papers. Make sure to look for fliers online, and then check retailers’ websites, because you may be able to buy now and avoid the crowds in a few days.

Not all Black Friday advertised items are the best deals.

To separate the ho-hum deals from the good ones, use a pricing tool, such as the Price Checker at Consumer World or camelcamelcamel.com.

Use them to compare today’s price for an item to what was charged over the past year at Amazon and other sellers.

If shopping online, Best Buy and Target are offering free shipping with no minimum.

Don’t forget to research the right product. A low price on a lousy product is no bargain.

So, check websites where professionals evaluate products, such as Consumer Reports, Wirecutter, LCD TV Buying Guide for televisions, PCMag.com for computers, and best worst toy lists, etc.

Some Black Friday prices are available already. For example, Kohl’s deals that aren’t doorbusters are currently available online and their doorbusters will be online at 1:01 a.m. Thursday.

Walmart’s Black Friday sale will begin online tomorrow at 10 p.m. and in-store at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Before buying, find out the store’s return policy and whether return shipping is free for online orders.

Many stores have extended their return deadlines into January.