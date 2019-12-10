6 On Your Side Answers: The state of the 2019 holiday shopping season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s looking like another cheerful holiday season for retail in 2019.

That’s what one of the nation’s top consulting firms found out in a recent survey.

The 34th annual holiday retail survey, by Deloitte, a professional services network, polled 4,410 people across the United States.

The survey found that the average household is planning to spend nearly $1,500 this holiday.

More than 75% of shoppers say they are likely to spend the same or more than last year.

Among the high spenders, those who make over $100K a year, they plan to spend more than $2,100 this holiday which accounts for 60% of this year’s total holiday spending.

Most of the money they spend, 71% will be on travel and socializing.

The survey also asked shoppers what benefits they want from retailers in return for sharing personal information.

79% reported being concerned about shopping at retailers with either multiple data breaches or data breaches within the last year.

70% of shoppers would be more comfortable if they had viewing and/or editing rights for data collected on them.

56% of shoppers feel little or no control over their consumer data.

61% said they want promotions and discounts from their retailers.

34% said they’d like to see faster resolution to a product or service related issues.

And, 31% said they’d like faster checkouts.

With Amazon and other services, e-commerce sales are expected to grow 14-18% this holiday compared to last year. And total sales growth this year verses last year is expected to grow 4.5-5%.