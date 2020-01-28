6 On Your Side Answers: Work-from-home scams to avoid

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The idea of staying home and working in your pajamas might sound really appealing, people looking for work-from-home opportunities should use caution.
Scammers prey on your hopes of earning money from home.
Many job websites are not policed carefully and as a result, bogus work-at-home schemes let scammers escape prosecution.
- So, be skeptical of offers that promise big money for little effort.
- If you are asked to put up money to get a job, it’s likely a scam.
- If you are asked to buy a starter kit or a fake certification, it’s a scam.
The Mystery Shopper scheme is one that never goes away.
- There are legitimate mystery shopper businesses, where the shopper makes purchases and reports how well employees performed.
- The phony ones are pretty easy to detect, we’ll show you.
- And, if you fall for the scam, you can lose thousands of dollars.
Here is how it works.
- You’re sent a hefty check and asked to deposit it into your bank account.
- Then you’re instructed to withdraw funds and go shopping immediately.
- And check out the services of wire transfer companies, and, that’s the key.
- You keep a small amount for your ‘work,’ but then, as instructed, you wire the rest to your ’employer,’ the scammer.
- Problem is, the check is bogus which can take weeks to discover.
- When it finally bounces, you’ve lost the money you sent to the scammer.
Next,
- Data entry jobs require employees to enter information into company databases.
- It’s possible to legitimately land such a job with little or no experience, but don’t expect high pay.
- The bogus ones offer big money, but often they aren’t jobs at all.
- Instead, a scammer wants you to pay an application fee, or buy special software, for $25 to $250, according to the Better Business Bureau.
Another scam, seeks workers to process medical claims electronically.
- Here’s how it works: A sales rep explains that, if you’re willing to invest some money, you’ll be provided with all you need to start a profitable medical billing business.
- You may be promised a list of potential clients and technical support.
- But the Federal Trade Commission says disappointment sets in when you realize that the lists you receive are out of date or the medical offices don’t need billing services.
- Know this, medical billing is a highly competitive business filled with established companies.