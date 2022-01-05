If a reusable block is broken, use this list to fix it. There are two ways to fix a reusable block:
- Visit this link: https://www.wate.com/wp-admin/edit.php?post_type=wp_block&all_posts=1 and find the resuable block and then copy in the correct text and update to block. You can then go back to your story refresh the page and try using the block again.
- Within the story place the resuable block and then paste the correction into the block. When you go to update the story it will ask you to save the block. This will update the block.
Some blocks have IPID trackers on them, do not delete or edit that part of the URL please. Thanks!
***If a reusable block is ever messed with, check here to fix it.
Veterans Voices
TN Treasures
HISTORY: Catch up with every episode of Tennessee Treasures
?ipid=TNtreasures
Read more top stories
?ipid=topstoriespromo-link
The Big Game
?ipid=biggame
Crime Stoppers contact info
There are four ways you can get anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page.
?ipid=crimestoppers
Latest Posts
Weather School Latest
Who’s Hiring
Find more jobs through WATE’s Who’s hiring page.
?ipid=hiring
The Business Buzz
?ipid=businessbuzz
DEVELOPING STORY DOWNLOAD WATE 6 NEWS APP
This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone
?ipid=developingapp
LIVING EAST TN
?ipid=livingeasttn
Tennessee Lady Vols
?ipid=ladyvols
Tennessee Basketball
?ipid=tnbasketball
Tennessee Football
?ipid=tnfootball
Knoxville Ice Bears
?ipid=icebears
Download WATE-TV News and Weather Apps
?ipid=downloadapps
Midmorning newsletter promo
?ipid=newsletter
Hurricane Tracker
WATE 6 Storm Team tweets
Tennessee Unemployment Claims Chart
Tennessee COVID-19 Animated Chart
Radar Link
WX Live Radar
WX cameras
Friday Frenzy Scoreboard
no text yet.