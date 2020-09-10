You can now text 911 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – You can now text 9-1-1 to get help in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County officials the new program allows residents to send up to a 140-character text message to 9-1-1 in an emergency.

Providers remind residents although it may be easier to send a text, messages take longer to respond to. Click here for more information.

