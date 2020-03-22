Live Now
Start your morning with the latest on Good Morning Tennessee Weekend
Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

‘You can only imagine the stress level’: Mother of toddler with COVID-19 speaks out

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:


BARTLETT, Ill. (WGN) — A 3-year-old boy in the Chicago area is the youngest person in Illinois to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

The boy’s mother says it all started a month ago with a fever and a cough. The family made three visits to the emergency room, and pleaded multiple times for a coronavirus test. On Wednesday night, the test came back positive.

“You can only imagine the stress level, especially at night,” the boy’s mother Diana told WGN. “Nobody’s sleeping, we were all up monitoring him, monitoring his breathing, monitoring his fever. There were two occasions where the fever got so high, he started shaking.”

The boy attends Independence Center for Early Learning in Bartlett. The preschool is in School District U-46, the second largest school system in the state. Until now Illinois health officials had reported the youngest patient in the state was a 9-year-old.

The boy’s mother Diana, who only wants to be identified by her first name, said her son was born premature, suffered respiratory issues his whole life, and was still denied a COVID-19 test.

She said all the other tests for all other illnesses came back negative, and she has no idea how he contracted the virus. As far as she knows, he is the only case at the preschool.

He remains at AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates.

“He’s still not eating, he’s drinking very little and we’re just worried he’s getting rushed out of there too soon, and that he may have a downfall again in the future because he hasn’t been given the opportunity to get healthy at his own pace,” she said.

Diana said she and her husband both have symptoms now and there are no arrangements for them to get tested.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Trump contradicts Fauci, slams reporter over drug

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump contradicts Fauci, slams reporter over drug"

Knoxville gyms impacted by executive order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville gyms impacted by executive order"

First possible COVID-19 death in Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "First possible COVID-19 death in Tennessee"

Two orders issued impacting Knox County, Knoxville restaurants and bars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two orders issued impacting Knox County, Knoxville restaurants and bars"

DCS changing polities amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCS changing polities amid pandemic"

Knoxville Pays It Foward offering assistance amid COVID-19 outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Pays It Foward offering assistance amid COVID-19 outbreak"

Home healthcare affected by COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home healthcare affected by COVID-19"

Knoxville lab providing 10,000 new COVID-19 test kits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville lab providing 10,000 new COVID-19 test kits"

MEDIC seeing donors by appointment only

Thumbnail for the video titled "MEDIC seeing donors by appointment only"

TN couple stuck in Peru during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "TN couple stuck in Peru during pandemic"

Funeral homes impacted by COVID19 guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Funeral homes impacted by COVID19 guidelines"

Knoxville orders bars, restaurant dine-ins to close

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville orders bars, restaurant dine-ins to close"

Tracking Coronavirus: 228 cases in Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: 228 cases in Tennessee"

Hospital battling coronavirus is using office supplies to make face shields

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospital battling coronavirus is using office supplies to make face shields"

Coronavirus: Clayton Homes says headquarters worker tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Clayton Homes says headquarters worker tests positive for COVID-19"

Kohl's closes store nationwide amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kohl's closes store nationwide amid pandemic"

Italy's virus epicenter grapples with huge toll, some hidden

Thumbnail for the video titled "Italy's virus epicenter grapples with huge toll, some hidden"

Alabama to close all public beaches due to COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alabama to close all public beaches due to COVID-19 pandemic"

Trump urges states to do more as hospitals sound alarms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump urges states to do more as hospitals sound alarms"

Tennessee relaxes REAL ID license deadlines amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee relaxes REAL ID license deadlines amid coronavirus pandemic"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter