Young child, adult rescued from floodwaters in Priest Lake area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews rescued two people, including a young child, trapped in floodwaters in the Priest Lake area Tuesday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department said rescuers responded after 8 a.m. to Smith Springs Road at the Smith Springs Public Use Area, where a vehicle was reportedly in high water.

When rescue crews arrived, they said they found a car in two feet of water with a child and an adult on the roof of the vehicle.

The fire department said the two were safely rescued. They were not injured.