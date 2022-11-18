MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Young Dolph’s label surprised his fans by dropping one of his previously recorded songs on the one-year anniversary of his death.

The rapper’s label, Paper Route Entertainment, released “Get Away” on Thursday. The record allowed fans to hear the thoughts inside Dolph’s head before he passed away unexpectedly.

In the song, he hinted at wanting to reunite with his grandmother, IdaMae. “Wish I could go be with my granny. Sacrificed it all for the family,” he said.

The father of two also talked about the regrets he made in life. “My past, I wish I could erase it,” he said.

P.R.E. released a visualizer for the song. It showed a cartoon version of Dolph walking through a city surrounded by towers made of money.

Watch the music video here.