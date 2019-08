GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – One young girl had a great trip to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, but she left feeling a little guilty after taking home a “souvenir.”

Dear Karina,Thank you so much for returning the rock! It has made its way back to Tom Branch Falls. We are so glad you… Posted by Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Saturday, August 17, 2019

Karina visited Deep Creek and took home one of the rocks. She later sent the Great Smoky Mountains National Park an apology saying “I loved it so much, I wanted to have a souvenir to come home with me.”

Photo: Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Karina mailed the rock back and even included a donation with her letter and a drawing of her favorite spot.

