Young-Williams Animal Center 2020 calendar photo contest

Contest Prizes
- The 12 pets who receive the most votes will each be professionally photographed and featured on their own month of the official 2020 Young-Williams Animal Center Calendar.
- The 12 winners will each receive a free copy of the finished calendar.
- Each entry that receives at least five votes will be included in a photo collage on the last pages of the calendar.
Contest Rules
- The 12 pets who receive the most votes will be professionally photographed by our official shelter photographer for their calendar feature. All other entrants who receive at least five votes will be included in a photo collage on the last page of the calendar, using their original photo submission.
- Photo entries should not include humans. Any image that includes people, or content that is deemed inappropriate, indecent or obscene, as determined by the staff of Young-Williams Animal Center, will be removed from the Calendar Contest.
- Only one pet per contest entry. There is no limit to the number of pets or photos you can submit, but you may not submit multiple pets in the same entry.
- Month assignments will be determined based on owners’ preferences, with priority given to pets with the most votes.
- Votes are $1 each and are considered donations to Young-Williams Animal Center. Donations are fully tax-deductible as permitted by law. Young-Williams Animal Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.
- Photographs must either feature pets owned by the entrant, OR the entrant must have permission from the pet’s owner to submit their pet’s image. All photos become the property of Young-Williams Animal Center.
- Young-Williams Animal Center’s vision is A Home for Every Pet, and we take in nearly 10,000 homeless pets every year; therefore, we ask that no calendar contest entrant be involved in the breeding or selling of animals.