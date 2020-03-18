Young-Williams Animal Shelter offering pet pantry; Oak Ridge Animal Shelter closing indefinitely amid coronavirus pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Young-Williams is offering a pet pantry to help Knox County animals fed as the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing.

Those facing financial hardship because of the virus are asked can visit main location off Division Street for more information. The shelter’s staff is working hard to keep a sterile and clean environment to continue offering adoptions.

Their “Village” location off Kingston Pike has closed temporarily because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

If you would like to donate items, including food, to the shelter you can find a list here. You can also find a link to purchase items on Young-Williams’ Amazon wishlist at the bottom of the page.

Oak Ridge Animal Shelter closing

The Oak Ridge Animal Shelter announced on Wednesday that it would close to the public.

The shelter said in a release from the city that the move was to help keep animals, employees, volunteers and visitors healthy.

Animal control will continue to respond to animal emergencies and staff will be on hand to care for the animals at the shelter. Adoptions and owner reclaims can be scheduled by calling 865-425-3423. A date to reopen has not been released.